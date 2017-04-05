This Mum Got Super Real About Sex During Pregnancy

If you've ever wondered what sex is like when you're pregnant, a viral Facebook post by expecting mom Mel Watts will leave you with no more questions. The Australian mother of two got super real about how pregnancy can impact your sex life — including all the nitty gritty details, Pop Sugar reports.
"You know there are some women who thrive when they're pregnant. They love a bit of loving from the big D, and then there's people like me," began her rant. "I'll embrace it — I said. I'll thrive — I said. I'll love him so much more — I said. I'm going to be the best sex goddess ever when pregnant — I said."
Instead of unleashing her inner mother goddess, though, she's ended up in panty liners with a rash on her stomach, breasts that feel like "weapons," and "more sweat under my titties than [my husband would] have in his gooch on the hottest summer's day."
But the important thing? Her husband still loves her and is attracted to her, she wrote. "Or maybe he is just... amazing, caring, doting, and a terrible liar partner of an over emotional stretched pregnant wife. Either way — I'll keep him."
Commenters found her openness refreshing and shared their own experiences. "I LOVE your honest sincerity!!" one wrote.
"I'm one of those 'I'm pregnant, let's have sex everywhere at all times," said another.
"First pregnancy, couldn't get enough. Second one, couldn't stand even sleeping in the same bed," another chimed in.
Pregnancy really can affect your sex life in a wide variety of ways. Amber Rose has said she wasn't really into it, while Tess Holliday (and, according to Rose, Blac Chyna) was randier than ever.
There aren't any risks in having sex while you're pregnant, but you may want to avoid missionary because it can hurt your hips and cause your blood to flow away from the foetus.
And as Watts points out using the most colourful language, nobody should feel the need to abstain from sex due to insecurities about their pregnant body. You can have a hot sex life no matter what physical changes you're going through.
