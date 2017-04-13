10 Things We Know About Harry Styles' New Album So Far

Not so long ago, the floppy-haired Harry Styles was ringleader of One Direction, a British boy band that fans likened to the second coming of The Beatles. Alas, nothing gold can stay. One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in January of 2016.
Since the band’s dissolution, One Direction has splintered off into many directions. Former band members Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne have all debuted original music. And now, Harry Styles is taking to a solo career like Paul McCartney at the helm of Wings.
So far, actual details of Styles’ first solo foray into the spotlight have been shrouded in mystery. Aside from hazy hints of a release date, we’re just about swimming in conjecture. Here are all the details we’ve been able to nail down. Get excited, people.