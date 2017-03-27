“It is definitely changing how we grow up and figuring out who you are. Teens are always having to manage the highlights reel of their life. That’s really hard because they’re trying to think about audiences they don’t even know,”
I'm posting this mostly for myself, but I think there's probably some people out there who need to hear it. To all the people who have told me I was prettier as a blonde, to all the people who have told me I used to be more fun, and to anyone who really thinks I was a cooler person when I had cooler Instagram pictures: The girl on the left is someone pretending to be happy and praying to get enough likes on her pictures to feel fulfilled, which never works. The girl on the right is a girl who learned how to look at life for what it is, not how other people see it or how it looks through a camera. The girl on the left is a girl who was lost and the girl on the right is someone who is finding herself and learning to love the journey. The girl on the left is someone who did everything for other peoples' approval, and the girl on the right is learning to make herself happy and feel beautiful on the inside first, not the other way around. Long story short, do things that are genuinely fulfilling in your life. Take a walk and don't take a picture, just take it in, I promise you will remember it. Take outside opinions with a grain of salt. Work on the inside first. Because at the end of the day, when the lights are off and you're laying alone in your bed reflecting on your life, what people think of your appearance or hair color or how interesting your life seems on social media simply holds no weight, no matter how many people seem to care. At the end of the day, beauty will fade and your soul is what will remain, make it something beautiful worth remaining. In all reality, your soul and the love you give to others is all you have, and I pray to God you make it count. Ok bye, if you read this far you're a gem. ?
“When I finally did post something sad and real, people were rude to me. They were like, ‘Why are you complaining? You are normally so happy.’”