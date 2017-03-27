As it tends to do, real life got more complicated, though her Instagram remained a happy facade. At 17, her disagreements with her step-dad reached a breaking point and her parents kicked her out. She spent the rest of high school living on a friends couch, and maintaining her online charade understandably became too much. Finally, she posted a moody picture of the sky, along with a caption saying she was tired of pretending everything was rosy. It didn’t go over so well. “It gets to the point where you’re living two lives. You’re going out of your way to look so happy on the internet because you really care about what people think of you,” she says. “When I finally did post something sad and real, people were rude to me. They were like, ‘Why are you complaining? You are normally so happy.’”