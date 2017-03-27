Cole Sprouse has changed a lot since his child actor days — and one particular comment he made years ago now eats away at him, Teen Vogue reports.
On Friday, the Riverdale star tweeted a photo of a magazine where he's quoted as saying, "I like a girl who is down-to-earth and doesn't get worked up over anything — not the kind of girl who is so worried about how she looks that she has to put on pounds of makeup."
"Do you ever stay up tormented by something you said a long time ago? Lol yeah me neither I was just asking #LookLikeALittleDutchGirl #Round," he captioned it.
Advertisement
At least now he's realised that women who wear makeup are not all insecure, superficial, or any of the other negative stereotypes associated with them. And hopefully, he's also aware of the other implication of his quote: that a woman should aspire to be the "cool girl" who isn't "worked up over anything," including the things society's trained her to care about.
In case he hasn't caught on to all this, fans shared memes of The Suite Life of Zach and Cody's Tyreesha with a disapproving, done-up face to put Sprouse's former self in his place.
@colesprouse Tyreesha obviously disagrees with your statement pic.twitter.com/RhwBhD9Cfm— Najat (@Ohsnapnaj_) March 24, 2017
@colesprouse tyreesha is coming for you pic.twitter.com/U8ef0mjeia— .:.Myri.:. ميري (@myri_) March 24, 2017
It looks like Sprouse has had his feminist awakening since he was on the Disney Channel. He's been trying to rectify the lack of diversity we see on TV by pushing for his Riverdale character Jughead to be asexual, like he was in the Archie Comics series it's based on. "I come from an educational environment that really praises, as do I, the forms of representation that are otherwise lacking in our public media," he told Hollywood Life.
When he's not challenging the patriarchy or heteronormativity, he's spending his time on Twitter trolling his twin brother and former Suite Life co-star Dylan Sprouse by asking questions like "were you Zack or Cody?"
Advertisement