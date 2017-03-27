This Mum Who Accidentally Included Vodka In Her Daughter's Lunchbox Is All Of Us

Among the unrealistic expectations imposed on mums is to always send their kids to school with a perfectly delicious, nutritionally balanced lunch. But that's not always feasible, and one mum in Queensland, Australia just hilariously reminded us we all slip up sometimes, and that's OK.
As a step toward granting her daughter more independence, she asked her to pack her own drink in her lunchbox. But her instructions to retrieve a frozen juice pouch backfired — because her fridge also contained a alcoholic raspberry sorbet drink that very much resembled one. Not knowing what it was, the five-year-old took it to school.
"EPIC lunchbox fail when you tell your five year old Preppie to put a frozen juice pouch in her lunchbox and you forget the other pouches in your freezer!" the mum wrote in a viral Facebook post reported by Kidspot that appears to no longer be available. Thankfully, the teacher caught the mistake before the five-year-old took a sip of the Smirnoff-infused beverage, which "made for a veeeery interesting phone call."
"They were very good about it lol," she recounted. "I made light of it (it was obviously innocent on my daughter’s behalf). I apologised for not sending enough for the teachers and they just laughed, thankfully."
Commenters reacted sympathetically, with one saying, "I have some in my freezer better stash them so it doesn’t happen to me!" Another chimed in, "She can pack my lunch!"
This wouldn't be the first parent with a story like this. One mum in a viral Reddit thread last year accidentally used her son's weed-laced butter in a chicken recipe and got her whole family high. Another packed her daughter Four Loko by accident, Mashable reported.
so my mom packed me a four loko for lunch ... pic.twitter.com/3PjgyTtN6h— kenzie✽ (@KenzieeStrangee) May 9, 2016
These things happen to the best of us, so we're glad this mother was able to have a sense of humour about it rather than beat herself up for being human.
