Nicki Minaj is reshooting parts of her latest music video in light of last week’s terror attack in London.
The original video for "No Frauds", a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, featured a scene filmed on Westminster Bridge just a day before the devastating attack that killed four innocent people.
Minaj reportedly said she believed it would be inappropriate to include the scenes and they are unlikely to make the final cut. Photos from filming showed Minaj wearing a black and silver-beaded corset and headdress.
“When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it,” a source close to the rapper told The Sun. “The other London scenes will remain, but it’s highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut.” In the aftermath of the attack on Wednesday, Minaj tweeted her respects to the victims and their families.
May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 22, 2017
Minaj wasn't the only superstar to pay tribute to the four innocent victims, PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and Leslie Rhodes, who lost their lives last week. Adele made an emotional speech during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand last week and dedicated her hit "Make You Feel My Love" to the victims. James Corden also paid tribute to the capital during an episode of The Late Late Show.
Advertisement