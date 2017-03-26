The UK's First 'Gravy Bar' Is Opening This Week

If you like your Sunday roast covered in as much sauce as possible, it's time to rejoice: Manchester is about to get its own gravy bar.
Gravy Bar, due to open in the city's Northern Quarter, describes itself as a "deluxe cuisinery" that offers a "true homage to the finest part of the Sunday roast: Gravy." The bar already has its own Twitter account, and the owners have even shared a menu.
Six different types of gravy will be on offer, including vegetarian and vegan options, plus a "hot chilli gravy" which apparently features Korean spices. Once you've decided on your gravy, you'll be able to choose whether to drizzle it onto pie, Yorkshire pudding, or a hollowed out bread bowl.
If you prefer, you can bring your own favourite pie and have the Gravy Bar chefs pimp it with one of their own special sauces.
A variety of beers and soft drinks will be available, but if you're really old-school, you can even order a mug of "drinking gravy."
If your mouth's watering already, don't worry, you haven't too long to wait. Gravy Bar tweeted on Thursday that it hopes to ladle out its first portion of gravy this week. In the meantime, you can find out more on the website.
We are about a ladle’s-width away from launch next week. Seriously, check out one of our hand-carved ladels…! pic.twitter.com/iihh6sXJDu— Gravy Bar MCR (@gravybarmcr) March 23, 2017
