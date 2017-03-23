Ivanka Trump Doesn't Deserve Her West Wing Appointment

Oh, but Ivanka is there! As if her presence alone should be good enough for the 157 million women living in the United States. Women’s advancement isn’t simply about optics, it’s about what you do with your access. In the first 100 days, why haven’t we seen any executive actions that could be easy wins for the Administration and women? Instituting paid maternity leave for federal government employees would go a long way toward setting an example for the private sector. Ivanka is hardly the saviour for women the Trump White House would like her to be. Instead, she’s a crutch for a president — her dad — who can’t seem to trust experts or rely on those with actual policy experience.