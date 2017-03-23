These Colour-Changing Noodles Are The Newest Take On The Unicorn Trend

Today's lunch took a strange turn! Haha I was inspired to make some unicorn noodles after seeing a little how-to by @theindigokitchen (seriously, so easy!) so, I weirded my dad out and served these up! Hahaha . I should really be packing rather than food experimenting...as I move next week! Oops ???. . Hope you're all having a magical weekend ??????✨. . #unicornfood #unicornnoodles #magic
I'm back with the colorful food! A Chakra bowl with unicorn noodles, because I'm addicted! You can find a blog post on how to make these noodles on my blog, using nothing but natural food coloring! I can't explain how delicious it was ? it had 5 spice mushrooms and peas, a failed avocado rose, yellow tomatoes, spring onions a whole lot of chilli peppers and purple cabbage and to top it all of some Sriracha?. Now I'm off for my after dinner walk because the late summer weather is on point ?? #eattherainbow ??