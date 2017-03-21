Story from Beauty

Meme Makeup Is Here & You Actually Need To See It

Michael Hafford
In the past, we've showed you a guy who matched his makeup perfectly to snacks. We've also showed you people who served serious looks that echoed Pokémon. Now, we're here to tell you to forget all that. It's cancelled. Throw it in the trash.
That's because meme makeup is the latest beauty trend and it's here to stay for at least the next 12 minutes or so. BuzzFeed was the first on the phenomenon. But it's gone beyond the point where one site can claim to have recognised the trend. This is a movement, y'all. This is everything.
This [sweeping arm gesture] is meme makeup. Here's salt bae and the skeptical girl whose name I don't know and don't care to find out.
Here is the Kermit/Dark Kermit look you've been waiting for. We give extra points for combining the format of the meme into the post about the makeup about the meme.
Here is one about Kim Kardashian crying. We're not sure if this is a meme or if it's just a cultural touchstone picture, but here it is.
Here's one of Trash Dove, which is probably either a Nazi thing or will become one soon.
This Petty Skai Jackson look is great for when you want to silently mock someone that has offended you.
Two more by Lexus Perez prove that she's the meme makeup queen.
This bold and brash look may have very well started the trend.
The SpongeBob influence is very real.
Some find the whole thing hard to handle.
Others sip their tea and watch the whole thing play out.
