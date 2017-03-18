Your Favourite Noughties Comedy Trio Are Reuniting

The Channel 4 series starring Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan, and Sally Phillips actually only ran for 23 episodes between 1999 and 2003. This could explain, at least partly, why Smack the Pony isn't celebrated as much as it should be today. But excitingly, we're all going to be given a chance to relive its hilarity because the original trio are reuniting for Red Nose Day on the 24th of March.