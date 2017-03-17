Liam Payne Says Donald Trump Kicked One Direction Out Of His Hotel For Not Meeting His Daughter

It turns out that Donald Trump has a history of booting out foreigners.
In a story that would have made for one juicy October Surprise had the bulk of One Direction fans been old enough to vote, singer Liam Payne has claimed that the future POTUS once kicked out the British boy band from Trump Tower. Payne explained that Trump was upset because the bandmembers had declined to get out of bed and meet one of the businessman's daughters. (Tiffany. It's got to be Tiffany.)
"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne, who is expecting his first child with singer Cheryl any day now, told Rollacoaster, as reported by NME. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘Okay, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”
POTUS will no doubt be tweeting an angry rebuttal before you've had your first coffee.
In happier news, Payne spent the rest of his interview gushing about his pop star girlfriend.
"I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she’s absolutely amazing," he said of Cheryl, whom he first met on The X Factor. "She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace. She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me.
"Her solo career was amazing," he added. "She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super-happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning. I’m only 23."
Aw. Nothing like the love of a good woman to comfort you when you discover your U.S. visa has been denied.
