Liam Payne Says Donald Trump Kicked One Direction Out Of His Hotel For Not Meeting His Daughter

"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne, who is expecting his first child with singer Cheryl any day now, told Rollacoaster , as reported by NME . “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘Okay, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”