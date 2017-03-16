Story from Health

A Skirt Helped This Mom Love Her Body After Giving Birth

Suzannah Weiss
The media bombards us with messages about "post-baby bodies" that suggest we should "bounce back" immediately after giving birth. But not everyone's body does that — nor should it. The changes we undergo in order to carry and birth another human being are beautiful and should be celebrated. Appreciating the amazing things your body can do rather than criticising the way it looks is easier said than done, of course, but one woman recently shared how she's learning to do just that, Cosmopolitan reports.
After Mia Redworth had her first child, she felt insecure about going up a few clothing sizes. She hit the gym thinking it might help recover her former physique. But soon, she realised she didn't want to. Since Redworth was lifting weights and doing other strength-building workouts, she gained muscle, which also meant some parts of her body got bigger, and she didn't return to her old size. But she felt strong and healthy, so she stopped weighing herself.
"My fitness goals have never been to get back to my body before a baby," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm going to be bigger, I'm building muscle and THAT'S OKAY!"
When Redworth tried on a denim skirt she used to wear before she became a mom, she realised it fit her again — even though she had never returned to her pre-pregnancy weight. Here, once again, is proof that weight isn't a good measure of health. Furthermore, Redworth realised, she didn't care about clothing size, either. The skirt fit more tightly than it used to, but she still felt just as great in it — and healthier than ever.
"Clothing size isn't everything, and although this shows my waist is getting small, because of building my bum+thighs, they're always going to make me go up a few sizes," she explained. And she's perfectly fine with that.
The takeaway? You don't have to wait until you're a particular weight or size to feel good about your body. You can choose to do that right now.
"Don't focus so much on sizes. It's all about if you're happy with the way your body looks," Redworth wrote. "You could fit into any size clothing and find issues with your body. Focus more on loving yourself for you, getting rid of the negativity, and challenge yourself on why a clothing size is so important to you. Fitness becomes much more enjoyable if you aren't constantly putting yourself down."

Trying on my pre baby clothes ? I used to be a 4-6 (UK size) before having a baby and around 8st. I was obsessed with my weight and hated my body ? After I had my 9lb baby at 42+weeks and could go back to the gym after recovering from a c section, I was 10-11st. It got me so down even though I thought I looked amazing for the time so I vowed to never weigh myself again. F**k the scales. My fitness goals have never been to get back to my body before a baby because I had no booty and no muscle and with weight lighting I'm going to be bigger, I'm building muscle and THATS OKAY! I tried on a old skirt for fun a few months ago and I couldn't get close to closing it but yesterday I could do up almost every button! I love keeping track of progress like this. Clothing size isn't everything and although this shows my waist is getting small, because of building my bum+thighs theyre always going to make me go up a few sizes just look at how short this skirt is now ?? don't focus so much on sizes it's all about if you're happy with the way your body looks. I was so unfit at a size 4. Don't get so obsessed with numbers they mean nothing, you could fit into any size clothing and find issues with your body. Focus more on loving yourself for you, getting rid of the negativity and challenge yourself on why a clothing size is so important to you. Fitness becomes much more enjoyable if you aren't constantly putting yourself down. Reward even the smallest victories ?❤️ #postpartumfitness #postpartum #fitmum #realitycheck #csection

A post shared by MIA ELIZABETHMAY REDWORTH (@miaredworth) on

