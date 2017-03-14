29 Delightful Outfits Celebrities Wear To Run Errands

Every once in a while, the paparazzi catches a celebrity off their game — you know, sans a preview of next season's hottest trend, channeling those "off-duty" vibes — and at last, they're relatable. They finally look like us. These rare, candid moments make spotting them outside of a movie set and in the real world feel like watching a dog walk on its hind legs. And, call us crazy, but as much as we love a stellar #OOTD, there's something endearing about Sarah Jessica Parker or Jennifer Lawrence walking around New York in a puffer jacket bigger than their entire bodies.
That is, we finally get them — or, rather, they get us. Nothing says comfort like Everest-level outerwear, but nothing says I'm a celebrity, take photographs of me than the combination of larger-than-life sunglasses, some sort of hat, a layer of clothing that acts as a shielding against flashbulbs, and a handbag to hold in front of their face. Since the days of Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and the Olsen Twins, we've yet to highlight those in-between moments where fashion acts as a literal guard against the world.
Ahead, we're cataloguing some of our favourite — and the most ridiculous — I'm-just-going-to-the-store outfits we've ever seen. Celebrities, never change.