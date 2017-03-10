After modelling for a swimwear company, a 19-year-old woman was subjected to a tirade from its owner, who called her "so fake," and shamed her for "sitting with your legs so far apart."
Stevie Alger, an Australian model, had posed for photographs for Aquadiva Swimwear, a Queensland-based brand. But when she found out which photo of her the brand would be using in the store, she admitted feeling a little self-conscious about the photo — and Aquadiva's owner did not take it well.
In a series of screenshots of their conversation via Instagram direct message that Alger provided to the Daily Mail, Alger wrote that she doesn't really like the photo of herself, but said "I know I can't do anything about it."
Allison Appleby, the owner, told Alger that she looked "gorgeous" in the photo, but got defensive, asking, "Don't you like our swimwear?"
After Alger didn't response, Appleby apparently snapped and wrote, "So disappointed in you Stevie — I personally chose you because you seemed like such a nice girl. This is such a rude and immature way to treat us."
"‘You don’t seem to be self conscious in your latest post with the way you are portraying your self image — sitting with your legs so far apart!" she continued. "It seems like you are just like a lot of other Insta girls – so fake. From Allison.’"
"Oh wow that is by far one of the meanest and rudest messages I've ever received," Alger responded. "I think it's fair for every girl to feel self conscious from time to time."
When the Daily Mail reached out to Appleby for comment, she was less than remorseful, instead commenting on how Alger putting the conversation out in public could ruin her family business.
While she admitted, "I feel so sick to the stomach about it," she also told Daily Mail, "she got one nasty bitch slap from me and now I'm getting hate mail from people who don't know the full story."
"The power of Insta influencers is very terrifying," she continued. "How they can tear down family businesses in a matter of hours... it's not healthy for any of us."
Keep in mind: All Alger did was share screenshots of a conversation in which Appleby tore her down for feeling self-conscious about a photo. As far as we can tell Alger didn't ask for the brand not to use her photo, or make demands for them to remove it from their Instagram.
"I absolutely think what she said and how she has handled herself is wrong in so many ways, but I think it will be best to end it here to hopefully move on," Alger told Daily Mail.
Though it's great that Alger is able to move on, let this be a reminder: We should all be above slut-shaming by now.
