There's A Powerful Message Behind These Nail Wraps

Nail art is often cast as fun, frivolous, and purely for aesthetics. (To which we say, have you seen some of the designs all over the internet right now?) But the truth is, more and more beauty brands are using product launches as a way to support causes and take a stand against social injustices — and that certainly carries over into the nail polish category . Even celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, have been known to paint their fingers in certain colours or designs in an effort to spark important conversations on global issues. Think of it as manis with a message.