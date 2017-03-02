There's A Powerful Message Behind These Nail Wraps

Nail art is often cast as fun, frivolous, and purely for aesthetics. (To which we say, have you seen some of the designs all over the internet right now?) But the truth is, more and more beauty brands are using product launches as a way to support causes and take a stand against social injustices — and that certainly carries over into the nail polish category. Even celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, have been known to paint their fingers in certain colours or designs in an effort to spark important conversations on global issues. Think of it as manis with a message.
The latest to join the good fight: Jamberry, a nail wrap company teaming up with the anti-domestic abuse non-profit No More. And its statement is far from superficial.
The collaboration comes just in time for No More Week, the third annual global awareness week for domestic violence and sexual assault, which starts this Sunday. In alliance with the campaign, the beauty brand is launching its very own charitable foundation to help survivors, called Fight Against Domestic Violence, and will be releasing limited-edition nail wraps adorned with custom blue-and-white designs and the "NO MORE" symbol. Each sheet will cost you $17.50, but $3 of the proceeds will go toward domestic violence shelters and charities.
The launch will only be available for sale now through April 11, so head to the Jamberry website now to pick up your own, then get ready to get show support in a brand new way.
