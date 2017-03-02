This Woman Accidentally Texted Her Boyfriend About Cheating On Him

The only thing worse than accidentally texting the wrong person is accidentally sending the wrong person a text that is about that person.
One woman found this out the hard way after she sought advice from a friend about cheating on her boyfriend. However, she neglected to realise that the text was sent not to the friend, but to her actual boyfriend. Who, of course, took a screenshot and posted the entire message on Twitter.
When you accidentally tell your boyfriend you're cheating on him #2yearswithahoe pic.twitter.com/aPNeYtN4Mb— jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) February 28, 2017
In the message, Zoe, the woman in question, confides in her friend (or so she thought) that she had been cheating on her boyfriend, Jordan McNelly, but has been caught in a dilemma: She had made plans to see her side piece the next day while McNelly was at work, but things suddenly took a turn.
"I'm literally so anxious right now," she wrote in the text. "I've been seeing this guy behind Jordan's back and we had really important plans TOMORROW Bc Jordan was suppose [sic] to be at work and then he texts me and says I don't have work TOMORROW."
"I don't wanna let my other guy down and I told him and he was like 'I knew you wouldn't come,'" she continued. "I feel so bad BC I'm letting them both down BC I'm a stupid whore and I'm so sad."
To make matters worse, Zoe had already taken pains to prep for this date.
"I already waxed my entire fucking body to fuck this dude HELP," she concluded.
When McNelly confronted her about the text, she told him that it was all just a dream that she meant to text a friend about.
I deleted everything but she said it was a dream she had and she meant to send it to a friend. Called her a dirty whore & said block me back https://t.co/7YVDnoKOEM— jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) February 28, 2017
However, McNelly, who said that he had been working 60+ hours a week to save money for the two of them to take a vacation, was not convinced.
Since McNelly tweeted the screenshot of the text on Tuesday, it has gone viral, with over 55,000 retweets and 247,000 likes at the time of writing. Some Twitter users even tried to find Zoe online — to no avail — and instead ended up harassing other unsuspecting Zoes.
Zoe doesn't have twitter so can y'all please stop harassing everybody named Zoe?— jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) March 1, 2017
No word on where this relationship is now, but the lesson bears repeating anyway: Always, always double and triple check to make sure that you're actually texting who you think you are.
