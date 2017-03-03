Here's some advice: When in doubt, follow Rihanna's lead.
That's proved successful for Lena Dunham, who looked to RiRi for inspiration when it came to getting some new ink. According to an Instagram post shared by the Girls star last night, the placement of the new tattoo gracing her ribcage was copied from Rihanna.
"Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier," the writer and actress wrote alongside a topless selfie showing off her tat. "This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement. If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body."
Rihanna, who, like Dunham, has multiple tattoos, had the Egyptian goddess Isis tattooed under her breasts in 2012 in honour of her late grandmother.
The woman behind Dunham's new ribcage art is Norwegian tattoo artist Trine Grimm, who is known for her detailed drawings.
Rihanna has yet to voice her approval, but the "chandelier" already has one famous fan. Actress Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black fame (and fellow Friend of Taylor Swift) shared her opinion in the comments section.
"In.To IT!!" the Emmy winner wrote. Crazy Eyes can't be wrong.
Dunham already has an extensive collection of tattoos, many of which will be familiar to loyal Girls viewers. She has the word "staunch" tattooed on her wrist; the neon orange logo for New York City restaurant Odeon on her butt check; a tribute to The Story of Ferdinand on her upper left arm; a pair of houses and the children's book character Eloise on her back; and the skateboarder Laura Caswell Thornhill on her stomach, above her endometriosis scar.
We can only imagine what will appear next.
