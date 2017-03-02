A lot of us rely on great condoms as a means of effective birth control as well as a means of protection against sexually transmitted infections. But what if your condom could actually detect certain STIs for you?
The i.Con, the world's first "smart condom," claims to do exactly that. Not only that, it'll measure the number of thrusts, calories burnt during intercourse, and it even takes girth measurements. Talk about performance pressure.
Made by British Condoms, the i.Con isn't actually a condom — it's a ring that sits over the base of your condom that you can reuse as you wish. Don't worry, the product description promises that it is extremely comfortable and lightweight, and "you won't even know it's there." Plus, the band is adjustable for any girth size.
So how does it work?
The i.Con uses a Nano-chip and sensors to measure different aspects of your, um, "session." You'll be able to use an i.Con app that pairs with your phone via bluetooth technology to download information about your session. Once you download that data, the i.Con will clear your history to make way for the next round. It even has a micro USB port so that you can charge it or connect it to your computer.
While all this data remains anonymous, users can also share it with partners or even friends, if that's something you're comfortable with. And you can even anonymously access stats that you can compare with i.Con users worldwide. (Again, performance pressure much?)
Here's what exactly the i.Con monitors:
— Calories burnt during sexual intercourse
— Speed of thrusts
— Total number of thrusts
— Frequency of sessions
— Total duration of sessions
— Average velocity of thrusts
— Girth measurement
— Different positions used (though this feature is currently in beta testing)
— Average skin temperature
It also claims to be able to detect common STIs such as chlamydia, though the website isn't clear about how it does this.
"Not only have we innovated the world’s first Smart Condom Ring that’ll measure pretty much every aspect of performance in the bedroom, but now I’m pleased to confirm that it will also have built-in indicators to alert the users to any potential STIs present," Adam Leverson, lead engineer on the project, told Metro.
As Metro reports, the i.Con will be available later this year for £59.99, but you'll have to get in line — there are apparently already over 96,000 pre-orders
