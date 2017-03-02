Lorde Is Releasing Her New Single Today

We don't mean to alarm you, but you're going to want to take a break from whatever you're doing at 7 p.m. today. Go ahead and use this time to come up with a cover story to tell your boss.
That's when Lorde will be dropping her highly anticipated new single, "Green Light." The New Zealand-born singer (birth name: Ella Yelich-O'Connor) announced to fans over Twitter yesterday that the song would finally be released today alongside a music video directed by Grant Singer. Singer, incidentally, also directed the videos for The Weeknd's "Starboy," "The Hills," and "Can't Feel My Face" as well as "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Zayn's collaboration with Lorde's pal Taylor Swift.
Based on Lorde's tweets, we've got high hopes for her latest song. It's her first solo track since 2014's "Yellow Flicker Beat" from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 soundtrack, and her debut single from her first studio album since 2013's Pure Heroine. She also appeared on Disclosure's "Magnets" in 2015.
"I am so proud of this song," the 20-year-old pop star tweeted yesterday. "It's very different, and kinda unexpected. It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE. It's the first chapter of a story I'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. This is where we begin."
Sure enough, Lorde is indeed casting shapes in the glow-y, clubby preview clip shared on I'mwaitingforit.com. Oh, and don't be thrown off by the date 3/3/17, which flashes at the end of the clip. It will be March 3 when "Green Light" debuts in Lorde's native New Zealand, but sill March 2 in the U.K. thanks to the magic of time zones.
