Melania Wore £8K Worth Of Michael Kors For Last Night's Address

President Donald Trump's address to a Joint Session of Congress was another chance for Melania Trump to support her husband and show off her fashion chops. The former model didn't disappoint, either.
The First Lady arrived for the speech wearing an embellished black Michael Kors Collection skirt suit with clean, sharp lines and a dramatic deep V.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, both the black dinner jacket and matching skirt — from Kors' spring 2017 collection — are still available for purchase. Melania wore the look exactly how it came down the runway during New York Fashion Week: sans shirt. The wide belt, which cinched the jacket just so, kept everything together.
NBC correspondent Homa Bash was quick to offer a compliment on Twitter.
This has nothing to do with politics, but I'm really digging this sparkly blazer on Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/OnekrRV4mN— Homa Bash (@HomaBashNBC5) March 1, 2017
The bold look continues Melania's recent fashion choices. Earlier today, she wore a bright red dress in the Oval Office as her husband signed two new executive orders and held an interview with Fox & Friends. Over the weekend, while the rest of the world focused on the Academy Awards, Melania hosted her first black-tie event at the White House. She wore a sleeveless black gown to the annual Governor's Ball.
Melania's Michael Kors ensemble is her latest by an American designer. She famously wore a light blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit to the inauguration. Earlier this month, she wore Calvin Klein to meet with the Akie Abe, wife of the Japanese prime minister, at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Florida. WWD reports that Melania has also worn Alice Roi and Norisol Ferrari on separate occasions.
While Michelle Obama made her mark on White House fashion championing American designers as well, her favourite outfits generally consisted of dresses. Melania has been making skirt suits her trademark, though just a month into the Trump administration, she has plenty of time to make her mark.
