How To Be A Millennial Godparent

But surely the so-called Peter Pan generation are too busy spending their pension on flat whites to care about being a role model to their mate’s kid? Ailis is a 24-year-old medical student who was asked to be godmother to her nephew at just 21. As my ex-hockey president from university, she is also someone I associate more with downing pints than with childcare and I was interested in what she thought were the requirements of being a godparent: “I wouldn't say there is any set role for me now, especially because of my lack of religion. I think I would care for him as much even without the role.” Ailis has years of studying ahead of her and is currently living above a pizza shop, so why does she think her sister chose her? “I think she picked me more because she could see how much I cared for him.”