Bachelor Contestants Are Finally Getting Real About Their Boob Jobs

Another Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise alum, Amanda Stanton, is opening up about her recent breast augmentation. In a post to her blog , Stanton explained why she opted for surgery years after giving birth to her two daughters. "Once I had Kins and Char and breastfed them both for a year, [my breasts] were basically… gone," she wrote. "I did make this decision for myself, for my own body. When the time comes where I have to talk to my girls about this... I will always tell them they are beautiful in every single way, but will also be mindful about being real with them and why I chose to do what I did." Stanton is certainly not the first on the show to talk about her surgery. Read on to see how other contestants are changing the way we discuss this once taboo TV topic.