Wistful shots of treetops; focused scenes of ankles descending staircases; the sharp, sudden sound of violins – this is undeniably a Terrence Malick film, but not the feature-length study of human existence you might expect.
Notes of a Woman, starring Angelina Jolie, was shot by the director to accompany the campaign for Guerlain’s latest fragrance, Mon Guerlain. Jolie, who has been named as the face of the perfume, has announced that she’ll be donating every penny from the partnership to charity.
According to Vogue, Jolie’s first memories of the brand are associated with a powder her late mother used. The French perfume, skincare and makeup brand is one of the oldest in the world, renowned for its fanatic and loyal customer base thanks to the unique and recognisable scent of Guerlinade contained in products.
Rather than simply front the campaign, Jolie is said to have inspired the fragrance itself. A post on the brand’s official Instagram account announced that ‘Notes of a Woman reimagines the story of the creation of the fragrance for women who embody modern femininity, who embrace all that life brings and all sides of themselves.’
It seems that Jolie is the perfect choice for the scent, then – as well as being an Oscar-winning actress and our go-to woman for '90s style inspiration, she’s a filmmaker (Unbroken, By the Sea, and In the Land of Blood and Honey), mother and avid activist and humanitarian. The fragrance is set to launch in March.
