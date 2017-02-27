A quartet of Moonlight stars were all wearing the same classic American design house to the 2017 Oscars. Yes, Best Picture-nominated Moonlight is obviously one of the biggest talking points of this year's Academy Awards, so we were bound to take note of what the film's cast showed up wearing. Especially Naomie Harris, who consistently awes us with her style decisions. Tonight, Harris, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex R. Hibbert were all dressed in Calvin Klein Collection, designed by the brand's chief creative officer, Raf Simons, thus making it a major moment on this year's Oscars carpet, as far as fashion folks are concerned. Simons' debut collection for the label was the most eagerly-anticipated show of NYFW (and certainly one of the most significant shows this Fashion Month); his long-awaited arrival at the brand in August meant something significant, promising, even, for American fashion. So, just two weeks after we saw Simons' vision for the house unveiled on the catwalk, his Calvin Klein Collection designs made their red carpet debut at only one of the biggest carpets on the calendar. Harris' strapless, body-con white gown, with cutout detailing and sleekly paved in white sequins, is from Calvin Klein By Appointment, the bespoke service the brand launched in January. If you're not an Oscar nominee like Harris, you'll have to wait until the service's April 1st launch. Rhodes, Sanders, and Hibbert donned immaculately-cut tuxes; Rhodes' is navy, and Sanders and Hibbert are wearing black. “I was honoured to be able to work with the cast of Moonlight and to celebrate the incredible talent of each of these actors and the amazing body of work that the film represents," Simons said in a statement. It's apparently the first time Simons' designs have ever been spotted on the Oscars red carpet, according to Vogue. The brand posted a very dapper shot of Rhodes, Sanders, and Hibbert getting ready on their Instagram account.
Advertisement