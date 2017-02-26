It's no secret that gin is having a moment: In December, we found out that British drinkers had made 2016 a "record-breaking year" for the juniper-based spirit. Now an actual gin festival is touring the UK - from now until September. It's the brainchild of husband and wife Jym and Marie Harris. "We first dreamt up Gin Festival back in 2012," they explain on the website. "We love gin but every tasting session we attended and ‘gin bar’ we visited, left us disappointed - we wanted more! More interesting gins, more exciting gins, more knowledge and the right garnishes." "With that in mind, we started Gin Festival," they explain. "We found a whole host of fellow gin lovers to share it all out, and the events you know and love were born!" Check out the full list of tour dates below, and find out more on the website.
Glasgow, The Briggait - 3rd-5th March
Blackpool, Tower Ballroom - 10th-11th March
Manchester, Victoria Baths - 24th March-2nd April
Torquay, Riviera International Centre - 14th-15th April
Nottingham, Conference Centre - 22nd April-23rd April
Swansea, Brangwyn Hall - 28th April-30th April
Bournemouth, Pavilion Ballroom - 5th-7th May
Bristol, The Station Silver Street - 11th-13th May
Ipswich, Town Hall - 2nd-4th June
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Racecourse - 9th-10th June
Gloucester, Blackfriars - 16th-17th June
Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall - 23rd-24th June
Leeds, Town Hall - 30th June-2nd July
Norwich, The Halls - 14th July-15th July
Oxford, Town Hall - 21st-23rd July
London, Tobacco Dock - 25th-27th August
Sheffield, City Hall - 8th-10th September
