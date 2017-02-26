Bill Paxton, Star Of Titanic & Aliens, Dead At 61

Bill Paxton, the star of films like Titanic, Aliens, Twister, True Lies, Apollo 13, and Nightcrawler, is reported dead at age 61. Variety obtained a statement from the actor's family, saying that he died from complications after a surgery.
The statement reads:
""It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery."
“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”
Paxton recently started filming a new TV show for U.S. network Fox, an adapation of the film Training Day, that aired for the first time on February 7, 2017. He's had a series of successful TV runs, including Big Love for HBO, for which he was twice nominated for a Golden Globe, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as lauded turns in recent TV mini-series like Hatfields & McCoys, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, and Texas Rising.
He is perhaps best known for his roles in 1986's Aliens and as Brock Lovett, the treasure hunter in Titanic. He won a Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his work in Apollo 13.
Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
