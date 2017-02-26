Bill Paxton, Star Of Titanic & Aliens, Dead At 61

Paxton recently started filming a new TV show for U.S. network Fox, an adapation of the film Training Day, that aired for the first time on February 7, 2017. He's had a series of successful TV runs, including Big Love for HBO, for which he was twice nominated for a Golden Globe, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as lauded turns in recent TV mini-series like Hatfields & McCoys, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, and Texas Rising.