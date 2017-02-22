When it comes to dressing for public appearances, Kate Middleton keeps it pretty no-frills. Save for a statement clutch or two, we love the way the Duchess of Cambridge balances out the fancier things with classic, timeless outfits. Middleton did just that when she visited the Action for Children charity in Wales yesterday wearing an outfit we've seen her in before — five years ago, in fact. The burgundy Paule Ka skirt suit was worn by Middleton in 2012, when she paid a visit to the Middle Temple church in London. Middleton's honourable outfit repeating carries a bigger message than merely being a savvy budgeting move (or simply a sign that you just really, really love a particular outfit). It makes the style choices made by celebrities — in this case, a royal — that much more accessible. Take, for example, how Kiera Knightley and other actresses have repurposed their wedding dresses for red carpet appearances. Or how about when Middleton wore that DAY Miger et Mikkelsen coat not once, not twice, but three times? Yesterday, the Duchess took a different approach to accessorising the look this time around: She paired the two-piece skirt suit with a pair of knee-high boots, compared to the heels she wore in 2012. So, we've got two hypotheses: Either the skirt suit is some sort of shoutout to the Duchess' love for Cher Horowitz and Clueless style, or Middleton has developed a hankering for shoulder pads and cropped blazers from the '80s. (Perhaps she checked out Raf Simons' debut for Calvin Klein?) But, as with most Middleton getups, we can count on spending a good portion of our commute home trying to score similar looks of our own. And the second best thing about recreating this effortless look is that the pieces can be worn separately, too, which means more bang for our buck (and her fellow Brit, the sustainability-minded Emma Watson, will be so proud).
