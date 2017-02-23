Story from Music

Twitter Is Flipping Over Beyoncé's Coachella Cancellation

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Yes, it's true. Beyoncé will not be performing at Coachella this year. AP broke the news this afternoon, and the festival's official Facebook released a statement explaining why the singer has pulled out:
Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.
While the news isn't entirely surprising — by most estimates, she'll be at least halfway through her pregnancy by the time the Indio, California fest kicks off. (She was scheduled to headline the two Saturdays of the event, April 15 and 22.) There's also the minor detail that she's carrying twins. And we all know Queen B isn't one to half-ass anything. When's the last time you saw her give a low-key performance that didn't include vigorous dancing? She wasn't about to sit on a stool and coo gently.
Anyhow, understandably, people are quite upset. Many are furiously demanding refunds. A great number of fans are depressed. Others seem to be in total disbelief. We can always count on Twitter for hilarious (intentionally or not) reactions to bombshell news items like this. And the GIFs are just everything.
So please, take a look at how people are handling the news. It's not good. Well, unless you're this person: "So Beyoncé isn't going to be performing at Coachella anymore? I almost bought tickets. God really had my back and my bank account." Or this fortunate soul: "When u find out Beyoncé is headlining Coachella 2018 which u were planning on going to." In times like these, it's all about the silver linings, people.
