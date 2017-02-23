Twitter Is Flipping Over Beyoncé's Coachella Cancellation

me waking up & seeing beyoncé backed out of coachella pic.twitter.com/srtBMrnGgs— RavePuppy (@Cxcainan) February 23, 2017
when @Beyonce cancels #Coachella ??? pic.twitter.com/yvu7xApnvK— Emily Campbell (@emi1ycaro1ine) February 23, 2017
My dog before and after me telling him that he's replacing Beyoncé at Coachella pic.twitter.com/RopZX0GOXD— michelle (@mishadoodle) February 23, 2017
You could have saved 100% by not buying a Coachella ticket when Beyonce announced she was Pregnant. pic.twitter.com/WOZA45lyFe— DKT (@darleneturner53) February 23, 2017
Coachella was perfectly timed with the 1 year anniversary of Lemonade pic.twitter.com/EeJj9iDluU— BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 23, 2017
Blogs: Beyonce isn't performing at Coachella— Tray Da Don (@projectrihanna_) February 23, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/fRETi08VsD
now that beyoncé isn't headlining coachella @MirandaCosgrove it's your time to shine pic.twitter.com/7Np8VKVWwy— Dillon (@DillonMatthewC) February 23, 2017
When u find out Beyoncé is headlining Coachella 2018 which u were planning on going to pic.twitter.com/PH0BN3rXDt— Michelle Inciarte (@michinc10) February 23, 2017
So Beyoncé isn't going to be performing at Coachella anymore? I almost bought tickets. God really had my back and my bank account. pic.twitter.com/UCd9TL2GlU— ｗｉｌｌ. (@williamlewislaw) February 23, 2017
me: ill completely understand if beyoncé pulls out of coachella, she's pregnant with twins— Tone (@T_ILO) February 23, 2017
beyoncé: *actually pulls out of coachella*
me: pic.twitter.com/2M3CfDs22t