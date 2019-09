Inside The Surprisingly Liberating World Of Reddit Porn

Gault, who typically photographs herself in her closet in a variety of poses (“Cake Day” meant her robin’s egg blue thong was accompanied by breasts covered in vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles), adds that since she joined Reddit, she’s become more confident in and proud of her body. “Any insecurities about my body have disappeared completely. And it’s a really cool thing, because you get to be all these things you aren’t in your real life: photographer, model, and exhibitionist.” She adds that this power is particularly important in our current political climate. “Our president might try to institute policies, culture, or even laws that push women back down to being viewed as mere objects without independent thought or visions of their own potential,” she says. “Proudly posting my naked body online because I want to is like giving him — and everyone like him — the middle finger. Culture evolves, regardless of who sits in office.” Many posters keep their Reddit identity completely anonymous, which often means keeping it a secret from their family, friends, and significant others. (Mrs_Gault opted not to discuss whether or not her husband knows about her Reddit use.) But while posting is an outlet for fulfilment, for some users, like 22-year-old LittleAsianWaifu (“waifu” is otaku slang for “wife"), it’s also a way to spice up their sex life offline. “My boyfriend is the one who encouraged me to start posting,” says the Florida resident, who also usually posts in the mornings before heading to her retail job, where she checks for comments and feedback during breaks. “Now, we’ll read messages and incorporate them into our sex life; in fact, one of my posts incorporating a belt was taken during one of our real-life encounters — and that idea originally came from a lengthy message I once got from a fan.” The perks aren’t just physical, though — they’re also mental. “I can’t lie, I also just love the attention,” she says. “Not long after I post, I’ll get, like, 60 comments, sometimes as many as 200 after a few days. I was already a kinky person before, but it's added a new element to how I view and see myself. I’m a sexy woman, and now I feel comfortable owning that.” While Waifu’s significant other knows about her side hobby, and she says she’s open with her friends about her sexuality, she makes sure to take steps to ensure her anonymity, editing out any identifying tattoos or birthmarks and being careful about what’s pictured in the background — all tips that are suggested on Reddit’s Wiki on how to safely post nude photos. “There’s always going to be creepy messages,” she says. “But the moderators are pretty good about removing any negative comments, and Reddit makes it really easy to block people — and then you never have to hear from them again.”