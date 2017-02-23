7 Things I Learned At The Brits

After the show finished, I managed to blag myself into a party one of the record labels had laid on at The Shard. The views from the 52nd floor were beautiful, though somewhat obscured by all the waiters carrying yet more free booze. I briefly meet one of the Chainsmokers, who had performed with Coldplay earlier in the evening. What do you say to someone who's just performed at the Brit Awards? Something along the lines of "Didn't you do well”, apparently. Because inside all of us, no matter how cool and chill and with it we think we are, there's a well-mannered grandmother just waiting to get out.