Check Out Dua Lipa's Brit Awards Photo Diary

British singer Dua Lipa is certainly one to watch. The 21-year-old, whose club-ready 2016 single "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" we've had on repeat ever since it dropped, lay her musical foundations on YouTube, covering our favourites Christina Aguilera and Nelly Furtado.
She was signed in 2015 to Warner Bros. Records (she’s in good company – the label's also home to the likes of Duran Duran, Blur and Cher) and released her debut single the same year.
Since then, she’s made a name for herself not only as a rising musical star, but as a model and style maven, her signature take on '90s sportswear and those strong eyebrows giving us Pinterest-worthy looks on a daily basis.
She’s collaborated with Sean Paul and Martin Garrix, and her eponymous debut album is due out on 2nd June – but for those of you who can’t wait for more Dua action, we asked her to document her evening at last night’s Brit Awards.
She blew the roof off Freemasons' Hall at Warner Bros. Records' afterparty, looking fierce in a Paco Rabanne dress, Brognano jacket, Alexander Wang shoes and Fleet Ilya and AreYouAmI chokers.
Flick through to see what went down in Dua Lipa’s Brit Awards photo diary...