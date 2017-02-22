Here’s How To Use Instagram’s New Slideshow Feature

Any second now, your Instagram feed will start filling up with people eagerly testing out the app's new album feature, which lets you combine up to 10 photos and videos into a single post. As with any new tool on Instagram, finding the most effective way to use it can earn you likes, additional followers, and even influencer status.
The steps for assembling a gallery are relatively simple. But which photos should you include, and in what order? Do you give your album one unified look or edit each photo individually? These are the questions you'll need to answer as you play with Instagram's latest tool.
Our advice: Pick a theme for your gallery and stick to it, whether you're showing off your latest ski trip or the party you planned for a friend. The more cohesive your post, the better, especially since you can only provide one caption.
Click through to see how to make your own slideshow. Then, have some fun testing it out. After all, it isn't every day that Instagram gifts us an update this major.