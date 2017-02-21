People Are Tweeting The Hilarious Things They Say After Sex

For some of us, Twitter is a place for voicing our thoughts and feelings about current events. And for some of us, it's a place for divulging our innermost secrets. (Though the two are not mutually exclusive, of course.) And with the hashtag #ThingsISayAfterSex, Twitter is having a field day coming up with their best post-coital pillow talk.
Though it's unclear who started the hashtag, it began trending on Tuesday morning and afternoon as thousands tweeted, well, things they say after sex.
Some people were pretty literal:
Others needed no words:
him: did you come?— valerie (@TrapVal_) February 21, 2017
me:
#ThingsISayAfterSex pic.twitter.com/vxb4WwtPEe
Some had pretty impeccable manners:
Some were brutally honest:
Advertisement
You can't participate in #ThingsISayAfterSex when you still a virgin pic.twitter.com/mEbd4CHVOO— ?XOLANI??? (@brianmxolani) February 21, 2017
Nothing, because I don't like to talk to my right hand. #ThingsISayAfterSex— Dillon (@DillonTheWorst) February 21, 2017
And some innovative people even found ways to leverage the situation for their own self-promotion. (Because the hustle never stops, clearly.)
remember to hit that subscribe button, and follow me on twitter.— neibe (@neibisco) February 21, 2017
#ThingsISayAfterSex
'Make sure you like, subscribe, and leave a comment in the comment box below!' #ThingsISayAfterSex— Renee (@enchilayas) February 21, 2017
Sure, these probably aren't exactly the things people are saying after sex, but the half the fun is coming up with the things you'd say if there were no holds barred.
Can you get my undies off the ceiling fan please? #ThingsISayAfterSex— ?wん♡, ﾶ乇?? (@Lilsweetnspice) February 21, 2017
Advertisement