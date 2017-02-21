One thing was crystal clear as New York Fashion Week came to a close: designers didn't play it straight. In fact, models of colour with closely-shaved styles and the fluffiest 'fros imaginable conquered the runways all week. And we're not just talking twist-outs here. Colour and curls of all shapes and sizes were seen at the top shows. (Even two-tone box braids!)
Aside from a huge dose of inspo, these styles also served as a very important indicator: that a once-whitewashed industry is opening up to making inclusion the new norm. Yes, missteps still happen. But hopefully, we'll be able to discuss those in past-tense, just like the all-white shows of yesteryear. Scroll on to see our favourite natural hairstyles of the week.