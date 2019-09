Kourtney Kardashian recently starred in a video for her personal website , just short of two minutes long, in which she shows her very special, and very slow, method of eating a Kit Kat. One minute and forty-six seconds: That is how long it takes for the eldest Kardashian to consume a single Kit Kat (not even the whole bar). “First of all, it makes you eat less, because you’re eating it so slow,” she says, which is an excellent mentality if your end goal is taking all the joy out of eating a Kit Kat. It is agonising to watch. (Feel free to skip it if you're not feeling up to the task.)