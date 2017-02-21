Kourtney Kardashian recently starred in a video for her personal website, just short of two minutes long, in which she shows her very special, and very slow, method of eating a Kit Kat. One minute and forty-six seconds: That is how long it takes for the eldest Kardashian to consume a single Kit Kat (not even the whole bar). “First of all, it makes you eat less, because you’re eating it so slow,” she says, which is an excellent mentality if your end goal is taking all the joy out of eating a Kit Kat. It is agonising to watch. (Feel free to skip it if you're not feeling up to the task.)
@JonathanCheban check out my kit kat contouring video inspired by the amazing @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/W5RIPocMoy— Chase Porter (@cheports) February 21, 2017
So here’s something that goes down a little easier (just like a Kit Kat in two simple bites): One of Kourt’s many Twitter followers, a genius by the name of Chase Porter, tagged Kardashian BFF Jonathan Cheban in a video heavily inspired by Kourtney’s twisted approach. Porter mouths along to every word of the clip, but rather than eat a Kit Kat at the pace of a dormouse, he contours with it. It might just be better than the original.
Actually laughing out loud. https://t.co/vWTKv4I7zS— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) February 21, 2017
Kourt, for the record, loved it. And in the end, Porter’s finished look isn’t half bad. But we can only imagine the breakouts he’ll be facing in the near future, wondering why he chose to sacrifice his healthy complexion in favour of rubbing a Kit Kat on his face. Oh, and if you were wondering where Kourtney picked up this quirk, know this: Kim taught her. That’s what siblings are for, right?
