Kourt, for the record, loved it. And in the end, Porter’s finished look isn’t half bad. But we can only imagine the breakouts he’ll be facing in the near future, wondering why he chose to sacrifice his healthy complexion in favour of rubbing a Kit Kat on his face. Oh, and if you were wondering where Kourtney picked up this quirk, know this: Kim taught her. That’s what siblings are for, right?