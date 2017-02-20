This Guy Graded His Ex's Apology Letter & Returned It With A Savage Critique

When a relationship ends all we can hope for is a swift conclusion between two mature adults. Though, if you break up with a jerk, or if you indeed are the jerk, then a level-minded breakup is tossed out along with the photos, memories, and any sense restraint. Pettiness then becomes the filter of choice for all communication, henceforth.
On Twitter, user Nick Lutz posted a few photos. At first, it looks like a high school English paper, riddled aggressively with corrections and comments in red ink. Then you see the caption, “When your ex writes you an apology letter, so you grade it to send it back.” Uh oh.
When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil— Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017
That’s right, the man received an apology letter from his ex, and he took it upon himself to callout her flagrant mistakes. It was savage. It was petty. It was also a safer way to express a broken heart, then say, burning her personal belongings in the front yard.
"Too long of an introduction, lots of repetition,” read the first note. He then proceeded to unfurl a mix of passive aggressive and hilarious notes. “Still missing details...If there is no reason to lie, why isn’t the truth being told,” he savagely wrote.
Of course, his final message on the last page of the lengthy apology was where he went in.
“Long intro, short conclusion, short hypothesis but nothing to back it up. Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof. You claim that cheating never occurred but place blame on yourself... then what for? Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted,” he wrote in the final note.
As for her final grade? A D-, naturally. Twitter was amused, the letter has since been retweeted 102,000 times and liked, nearly three times as much.
What do you think, was his viral stunt justified? Or should he have left his response offline?
