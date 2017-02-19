Story from Entertainment News

Lana Del Rey's New Single "Love" Is Making Everyone Cry

Kaitlin Reilly
Amidst the chaos that is 2017, there is at least one thing we can hold dear. Lana Del Rey has dropped a new single, and it's the equivalent of basking in the sun on a gorgeous spring morning. "Love" is an ode to the blissful moments in between chaos, wrapped up in Del Rey's soothing vocals. Could it be the song we need to help us drift away from the hellscape of the daily news?
While Katy Perry reminded everyone how woke she is with "Chained to the Rhythm," Del Rey takes a different approach. Though Del Rey has yet to comment on whether her song is political in nature, one could read the lyrics as a celebration of self-care during these trying times.
"Look at you kids, you know you're the coolest/The world is yours and you can't refuse it/Seen so much, you could get the blues/But that don't mean that you should abuse it
"Though it's enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy/I know, it's enough just to make you go crazy, crazy, crazy
"But you get ready, you get all dressed up/To go nowhere in particular/Back to work or the coffee shop/It don't matter because it's enough/To be young and in love/To be young and in love"
The message within the lyrics? Life is hard, but we get through. Sometimes the only thing there is to do is to push forward, stifle the blues, and embrace the best things that life has to offer. Listen to the song below.
"Love" is already blowing up. Shortly after Del Rey dropped the track on Saturday, it hit number one on the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140. Fans are loving this new track, and shared all of their feelings about it on Twitter.
Who would have thought that a woman who has made a career on melancholy songs would be the one giving us hope through music?
