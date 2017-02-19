Finally got to listen to Lana Del Rey's new song and I am slayed. Love is so beautifully written and the production is great. ?— Fabian. (@futurefabian) February 19, 2017
When you're sitting here crying beacausr "Love" by Lana Del Rey is so beautiful. 'Because I'm young and in love' ? She's so great. Pure art?— Ava (@AvaDente) February 19, 2017
I wasn't ready...Sobbing.— Jamie Valliere (@jamievllr) February 19, 2017
Lana Del Rey - Love https://t.co/El7HyAAkK6
listening to love by @LanaDelRey crying my eyes out because she really knows her fans, how we feel and it just makes me feel loved thank you— meme connaisseur™ (@whois_zebest) February 19, 2017
I literally started crying when I first heard love by Lana del Rey— MADAZENCH (@mannamalainin) February 19, 2017
Cant stop crying over "Love"— Elizabeth Grant ? (@29OldMoney) February 19, 2017
Thank u so much @LanaDelRey for being so generous with your art and your feelings❤️
Made my soul purely happy.
Lana Del Rey dropped new song, my soul melted & I'm in love ??#Love #LanaDelRey— Anna (@ohgwad_) February 19, 2017