Sometimes, choosing to be absent is the most effective way to make your presence known. And on Thursday immigrants around the U.S. did just that. Naturalised citizens and undocumented workers chose to stay home for the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. And in an act of solidarity, several major fast-food chains at the Pentagon also closed up shop. According to Business Insider, Burger King, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Qdoba were among seven restaurants that closed in that location for the day. McDonald's also closed several locations.
Tried to get a cup of coffee at McDonald's, closed. Went to next one, closed. I don't need coffee. #DayWithoutImmigrants ??— ❄️ReginaSmith❄️ (@regina_smith67) February 16, 2017
Meanwhile, countless businesses around the U.S. participated in the call to action, in response to President Trump's controversial immigration agenda. This includes the immigration ban — which has been temporarily overturned — and his plans to build a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border. Like wildfire, word of the "Day Without Immigrants" spread far and wide through social media. And it didn't just affect restaurants. Supermarkets and Spanish language newspapers also shut their doors. Even teachers around the country shared photos of empty classrooms.
Advertisement
While the future of the pending immigration ban remains unknown, one thing is certain: Communities around the U.S. are uniting quickly. And they're in it for the long haul.
Advertisement