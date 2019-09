If I had a pound for every time someone asked me what the best cream for getting rid of wrinkles is, I'd probably have around... £50. (Please, I don't have that many friends.) The short answer to the question is, there isn't one. The longer answer is that your best bet is a combination of sunscreen, retinol, and dermatologist-backed skincare. ( SkinMedica's TNS Essential Serum is the closest thing there is to a fountain-of-youth solution sans needles, in my opinion.) But real talk? Only Botox and fillers will actually make lines completely disappear. And that's frustrating if you don't like the idea of injecting a muscle-paralysing toxin (or anything else) into your face.