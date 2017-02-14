Solange Speaks Out Against Sister Beyoncé’s Album Of The Year Grammy Snub

On Sunday evening, once it was clear that Adele would take home the Album of The Year award over Beyoncé, Solange, Bey's Grammy-winning sister, sent out a tweet. It read, "wuddup frank" and included a link to a powerful message on Frank Ocean's Tumblr page. The message detailed Ocean's reasons for boycotting this year's ceremony. While it wasn't directly confirmed, Solange's message seemed to imply that she, along with Adele herself and many others that evening felt Beyoncé was snubbed. While Solange took home an award for Best R&B Performance for "Cranes In The Sky," her big sister took home two out of the nine awards she was nominated for, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video Performance. According to People, Solange then tweeted a few more thoughts Monday afternoon. "There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year,” she said. “There have been over 200 black artist who have performed.” The tweets have since been deleted. But it wasn't before she sent a call to action out to her followers. "Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s." It's a powerful message from a woman who's created her own platform, Saint Heron. Though, regardless of the snubs, there was one member of the Knowles family who seemed to take the evening in stride. She was simply happy to just see her two daughters together, that woman is Tina Knowles, Bey's and Solange's mother. Tina posted these messages on Monday.
