These New Burger King “Adult Meals” Come With A Toy — And It’s Exactly What You Think

Burger King is bringing a whole new meaning to "Happy Meal." The chain's new "Adult" meal aims to help you get lucky on Valentine's Day, with the addition of a sex toy, Adweek reports. Customers 18 and older can stop by BK after 6pm on Valentine's Day for one of these meals, which includes: 2 Whoppers
2 bags of fries
2 beers
And an extra special surprise sex toy. The advertisement shows a sleep mask, feather duster, and scalp massager. These might not be the only toys available, though, so we're still holding out hope for a new vibrator with our hamburgers.
The only problem? These meals aren't available in the UK. In fact, only customers at participating locations in Israel get to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But keep your fingers crossed! Maybe next year you, too, can bring a Valentine's Day date to Burger King.
