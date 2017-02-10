This Video Of An Elderly Man Singing To His Wife Proves That True Love Exists

Get ready cynics — this elderly couple is about to make you believe in true love. Jim and Talma Turley "have the greatest love story," according to their child, Martha, who posted a video of Jim singing to Talma on YouTube. The couple married in 1952 after they met at church, their granddaughter Amy Lindsey told Country Living. They've been singing to each other ever since. "My siblings and I grew up watching Dad love on Mum," Martha wrote on YouTube. "And she loved him right back!" Jim and Talma are now 83 and 82, respectively, and have six children, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, Lindsey told Country Living. Watch Jim sing "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?" We dare you not to cry. Watch the video below.
