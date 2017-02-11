This Supermarket Is Selling Same-Sex Valentine’s Day Cards For The First Time

Sainsbury's is selling same-sex Valentine's Day cards for the first time this year. The new, inclusive cards show two women, or two men, standing next to each other with the message: "YOU + ME = HEART." Sainsbury's said in a press release that the new cards will be available in 500 of its stores nationwide. Sainsbury's Commercial Director, James Brown, said of the new cards: "Choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day card is a personal and sentimental experience, which is why we're pleased to offer new same-sex cards and give all of our love-stricken customers the ability to choose the card that's right for them." The new cards are especially welcome coming from Sainsbury's. Though the supermarket chain featured a same-sex couple in its recent Christmas TV advert, individual stores have been criticised in the past for their conduct towards LGBT customers. Last year, a same-sex couple were reprimanded for holding hands in an east London store. One half of the couple said he was "knocked for six" by the incident. In 2014, a young lesbian couple were threatened with ejection from a Brighton store after a customer complained that a kiss they shared was "disgusting". Students then held a mass "kiss-in" in protest at how the women were treated.
