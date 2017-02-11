These Are The Health Benefits Of Being Single

The dominant narrative surrounding single people is that they're lonely and unhappy, and won't be complete until they find a partner. However, new research indicates that this might actually be pretty far from the truth. According to an infographic from Happify, a wellbeing and happiness site and app, there could be some emotional health benefits to being single. Researchers at Happify found that singles were more likely to stay in touch with their parents, friends, and neighbours. They were also more likely to provide help and get help from their loved ones, and were more likely to feel as if they were a part of their community. And as the researchers found, single people were also more likely to have close friends — a survey showed that 15% of married men reported having no close friends, while only 11% of single men said the same. Though these findings will of course vary from person to person, the survey makes the important point that being single isn't always as miserable as everyone makes it seem. Besides, many people may choose to be single for one reason or another. Believe it or not, it's okay to be single — and enjoy it — just as it's cool to be single and hate it, too. Either way, it's none of anyone else's business.
