Why This Woman Is Sharing Her Heartbreaking Story About A Late-Term Abortion

"It was aggressive lymphangioma, and it was three times the size of her head by now and they were 99% sure it was fatal," Paradiso told BuzzFeed. Paradiso's doctors believed that the tumour would kill Omara at 27 weeks, forcing Paradiso to carry her deceased daughter. She and her husband then made the decision to have doctors perform a procedure during which a lethal injection is administered to the baby, and labor is induced afterwards. "If we had waited past the window of a legal abortion and she died in my womb, I would have had to carry her body (while my body began breaking it down) before being scheduled for a D&C or EXIT procedure (due to the size her tumour would have been)," Paradiso wrote in her Facebook post. "We opted to end the pregnancy early, relieve the suffering that she and our family were experiencing and deliver her through labor fully intact. Because of this decision we were able to hold her and say good-bye." Though abortion is legal in Virginia during the first trimester, it is illegal during the third trimester unless it would result in the "death, physical or mental impairment of mother.” Paradiso told BuzzFeed, "if there was an abortion ban, I worry that I would've been forced to carry her and never been able to hold her in my arms." Paradiso first shared her story after Donald Trump made incorrect statements about " partial-birth abortion. " Now, she's hoping that her story shows people the heartbreaking reality of late-term abortions, and just how dangerous an abortion ban can really be.