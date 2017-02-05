The best behaviour can rise out of the worst situation.
When confronted with racist graffiti, what should you do? Here's a hopeful and inspiring story from one commuter who worked with the people on his train to get rid of the hateful symbols and words, which is exactly the right way to deal with it.
Gregory Locke shared this story, and the photographs of this vile display as well as how he and fellow decent human beings acted, on his Facebook page.
Gregory Locke wrote, "I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window. The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do."
"One guy got up and said, 'Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.' He found some tissues and got to work."
"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."
"Nazi symbolism. On a public train. In New York City. In 2017. 'I guess this is Trump's America," said one passenger. No sir, it's not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.'"
His post, which has been shared over 300,000 times as of this writing, garnered some passionate comments.
"Well, ugly THEN beautiful.... which I suppose is how it goes," wrote one.
"So disgusting that somebody would do this, but the response was epic," wrote another.
And, one person summed up what we're all feeling when we read this story, "This is MY America! Thank you all!"
