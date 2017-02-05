Update: The Trump administration requested a stay on Judge Robart's block of the travel ban on Saturday night. The Associated Press reports that Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued against the temporary block, saying in a brief, "The power to expel or exclude aliens is a fundamental sovereign attribute, delegated by Congress to the executive branch of government and largely immune from judicial control.” A federal appeals court denied their request early on Sunday.
Update, February 4, 2017 8:20 p.m. : According to the Washington Post, the State Department has now reversed visa revocations. “Those individuals with visas that were not physically cancelled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid,” a spokesman said on Saturday. Therefore, the Department of Homeland Security “will resume inspection of travellers in accordance with standard policy and procedure.”
This article was originally published on February 4.
“The court concludes that the circumstances brought before it today are such that it must intervene to fulfil its constitutional role in our tripart government,” Robart wrote in a statement, according to the Washington Post. As president, Donald Trump has "broad authority" to enforce U.S. immigration policies. So while the ban is only temporary, it does buy time. In a tweet early this morning, Trump wrote, "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"
When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
With the ban lifted, airlines can now allow passengers from the previously barred seven countries to board U.S.-bound flights. "Air France takes note of the decision of the American courts to suspend the presidential decree of 27 January 2017 prohibiting entry into the US for citizens of seven countries," said the airline, according to CNN. "Consequently, and subject to satisfying the conditions of entry into the United States, as from today Air France will accept passengers from the countries concerned on its flights to the US." On Saturday the Dubai-based Emirates Airlines, said in a statement to the Associated Press,"Under the direction of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen holding valid visas or green cards could fly to the U.S. It says all refugees with visas would also be allowed to fly. Entry requirements to the U.S. may change, and Emirates will continue to comply with guidance provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection." Since its rollout a week ago, the travel ban — which affects Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Libya — has received a great deal of backlash. Many government officials, celebrities, and everyday citizens have reacted against the new policy. The executive order has the power to break up families, halt education with students studying abroad, and affect the livelihoods of those traveling for work.
