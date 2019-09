With the ban lifted, airlines can now allow passengers from the previously barred seven countries to board U.S.-bound flights. "Air France takes note of the decision of the American courts to suspend the presidential decree of 27 January 2017 prohibiting entry into the US for citizens of seven countries," said the airline, according to CNN. "Consequently, and subject to satisfying the conditions of entry into the United States, as from today Air France will accept passengers from the countries concerned on its flights to the US." On Saturday the Dubai-based Emirates Airlines, said in a statement to the Associated Press ,"Under the direction of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen holding valid visas or green cards could fly to the U.S. It says all refugees with visas would also be allowed to fly. Entry requirements to the U.S. may change, and Emirates will continue to comply with guidance provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection." Since its rollout a week ago, the travel ban — which affects Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Libya — has received a great deal of backlash . Many government officials , celebrities, and everyday citizens have reacted against the new policy. The executive order has the power to break up families, halt education with students studying abroad, and affect the livelihoods of those traveling for work.