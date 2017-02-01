We Finally Know What Hillary Clinton Is Doing Next

She's back! Not that we ever doubted it, anyway. Hillary Clinton has brushed her shoulders off and made a whole lot of exciting plans for 2017. First up: She's writing a book of personal essays that will come out this fall, Simon & Schuster told the AP this morning. The as-of-yet untitled collection will feature hundreds of Clinton's favourite quotations that have inspired and guided her through her life as an advocate for women and children, first lady, secretary of state, and presidential candidate. The publisher said the quotes will be a vehicle to "tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign," as well as her thoughts about the future. "These are the words I live by," Clinton said in a statement. "These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times, and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer." She added: "I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers." Clinton has some big speeches on her calendar, too. On March 8, she will address an International Women's Day event organised by Vital Voices, a global women's rights initiative Clinton cofounded in 1997 with then-secretary of state Madeleine Albright. She's scheduled to speak at the LGBT Community Centre in New York City on April 20. On May 26, she will return to her alma mater Wellesley College to give the commencement address. No doubt students will want to look back at her 1969 address to graduates — her first major public speech — as the 21-year-old's thoughts on protest and dissent echo loudly today. While Clinton has been fairly reserved with her public comments since her unexpected defeat in November 2016, she has expressed support for the Women's March and condemned the Trump administration's executive order on immigration. Simon & Schuster also announced that Clinton will reissue the best-selling It Takes a Village as an illustrated book for young people. She is the author of five books, all published by Simon & Schuster: It Takes a Village (1996); Dear Socks, Dear Buddy (1998); An Invitation To the White House (2000); Living History (2003); and Hard Choices (2014).
Advertisement