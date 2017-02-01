We’ve Never Needed Anything As Much As We Need This Kris Jenner Tee

As soon as Kylie Jenner announced her plans to open a pop-up in New York, we wondered: What fresh, topical, Kardashian-centric merch would she bestow upon her massive following with the next drop? The bar was set pretty high the first time around, thanks to that "Like, Realizing Stuff" T-shirt (which promptly sold out, of course). Well, it seems like the East Coast won't be disappointed with round two, judging from a series of Instagram posts teasing the new Kylie Shop collection. The 2017 version of "Like, Realizing Stuff", it seems, is a T-shirt with an illustration of Kris Jenner flipping off whomever might be standing in front of you. Well, if that isn't iconic... The date and location of the NYC pop-up haven't been announced, and the full range of the merch has yet to be revealed. But we're already pretty sure that this Kris tee will be at the very top of our wish list.
This story was originally published on January 24, 2017.
After Kylie Jenner opened an über-successful (that would be the understatement of the decade) pop-up shop in LA's Westfield Topanga, she announced on Snapchat that she already had plans for a second one. And while fans speculated and hoped that the Lip Kit queen would land in their hometowns, Jenner herself revealed the location in a snap: NYC. One suggestion, the Mall of America, seems pretty good — maybe next time? A shopper from NorCal had some other choice advice: "If it’s not in the bay area cancel it sis." Much to the dismay of her followers, who begged, pleaded, and hoped against all hope that the shop would be in places as far-flung as Compton, Texas, and even Arkansas, it looks like the mogul decided that only the Big Apple would be big enough for the hype. While some dreams were crushed with the announcement, we're sure that plenty of NY locals (and NYC-adjacent fans) will make the trek to Jenner's store. To say that anticipation is running high would be like calling the youngest Jenner a simple "makeup enthusiast" or "small business owner". When her LA shop opened, headlines described the waits (up to nine hours) and the excitement. Shoppers came from far and wide to get a glimpse, even though some of the items were available at Jenner's online shop (though it sold out there, too). If the NYC edition of Kylie's shop is anything like the OG LA spot, expect plenty of Lip Kits, tons of Kylie merch, and long, long lines.
